SARASOTA – It’s soccer season on the Suncoast and the Sarasota Sailors took on Manatee High at home last night.

The Sailors getting lose as are the Hurricanes in Tuesday night action.

After a scoreless 1st half, just subbed in, Javier Salgado gets a free kick and bends that sucker just under the top bar to give the ‘Canes a 1–0 lead.

Trying to tie it, Jesus Deluna gets taken down by Sam Marchbank, and he stays down. There was nothing between him and the goalie too.

Deluna left in pain, and the Sailors had a corner kick and the header goes just wide.

Another guy who was just inserted into the game, Aiden Grumley gets the feed from Zidane Gomez and makes it count for a 2–0 ‘Canes lead.

The Sailors had their chances but couldn’t get it by Nick Ananicz.

Manatee wins it 2–0.

Ben Bobick
http://snntv.com
Ben Bobick is a multimedia journalist from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He is a May 2016 graduate of Penn State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Broadcast Journalism and a Sports Journalism Certificate from the John C. Curley Center for Sports Journalism. At Penn State, Ben hosted a radio show four days a week and was a member of the Emmy Award winning student-run newscast, the Centre County Report where he was a sports anchor and reporter. Ben was also part of the inaugural class of the Penn State Hollywood Program. He interned for KABC-TV in Los Angeles as an entertainment intern. He had the opportunity to interview Grammy award winning artist Kendrick Lamar, Fifth Harmony, Jennifer Garner and the season 22 cast of Dancing with the Stars among others. In his spare time, Ben loves to watch and play sports. Being from Pittsburgh, he’s a big Steelers, Pirates and Penguins fan. Ben is an avid golfer and loves to hit the course any time he can. He is very active on social media, so feel free to tweet him (@BeBo_Here) or get in touch with him on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/BenBobickTV). For story ideas or a news tip you can also get in touch by e-mailing him at ben.bobick@snntv.com.