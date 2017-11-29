SARASOTA – It’s soccer season on the Suncoast and the Sarasota Sailors took on Manatee High at home last night.

The Sailors getting lose as are the Hurricanes in Tuesday night action.

After a scoreless 1st half, just subbed in, Javier Salgado gets a free kick and bends that sucker just under the top bar to give the ‘Canes a 1–0 lead.

Trying to tie it, Jesus Deluna gets taken down by Sam Marchbank, and he stays down. There was nothing between him and the goalie too.

Deluna left in pain, and the Sailors had a corner kick and the header goes just wide.

Another guy who was just inserted into the game, Aiden Grumley gets the feed from Zidane Gomez and makes it count for a 2–0 ‘Canes lead.

The Sailors had their chances but couldn’t get it by Nick Ananicz.

Manatee wins it 2–0.