CHARLOTTE- An increase in red tide has been reported off Charlotte and Lee counties.

Water samples over the last two weeks have confirmed elevated levels of red tide, with high concentrations of the algae off Lee County, and low concentrations in Charlotte County, according to Mote Marine Laboratory.

According to the Herald Tribune samples off Sarasota County showed background to very low concentrations, and background levels off Manatee. The single-celled algae occurs naturally in the Gulf of Mexico and is observed throughout the year at concentrations considered to be “background.”

Elevated red tide concentrations can cause respiratory irritation in humans and may also kill fish.