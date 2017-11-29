COLORADO SPRINGS – It was another shake–up at the top of the College Football Playoff rankings after the number 1 and 2 teams went down this past weekend.

The Clemson Tigers ended last season atop the college football world and they are back there again.

They are followed by Auburn, then Oklahoma and Wisconsin.

Alabama is 5th, then you have Georgia, Miami, and Ohio State at 6, 7, and 8.

If the season ended today, Clemson would play Wisconsin and Auburn would play Oklahoma.

But plenty of conference championship games this Saturday stand in the way before any of these teams can get comfortable in their new position in the poll.

Full list of the top 25 teams below.

  1. Clemson
  2. Auburn
  3. Oklahoma
  4. Wisconsin
  5. Alabama
  6. Georgia
  7. Miami
  8. Ohio State
  9. Penn State
  10. USC
  11. TCU
  12. Stanford
  13. Washington
  14. UCF
  15. Notre Dame
  16. Michigan State
  17. LSU
  18. Washington State
  19. Oklahoma State
  20. Memphis
  21. Northwestern
  22. Virginia Tech
  23. Mississippi State
  24. North Carolina State
  25. Fresno State
SHARE
Previous articleNew Chairwoman elected for Sarasota County School Board
Next articleSarasota hosts Manatee in Tuesday night boy’s soccer action
Ben Bobick
Ben Bobick
http://snntv.com
Ben Bobick is a multimedia journalist from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He is a May 2016 graduate of Penn State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Broadcast Journalism and a Sports Journalism Certificate from the John C. Curley Center for Sports Journalism. At Penn State, Ben hosted a radio show four days a week and was a member of the Emmy Award winning student-run newscast, the Centre County Report where he was a sports anchor and reporter. Ben was also part of the inaugural class of the Penn State Hollywood Program. He interned for KABC-TV in Los Angeles as an entertainment intern. He had the opportunity to interview Grammy award winning artist Kendrick Lamar, Fifth Harmony, Jennifer Garner and the season 22 cast of Dancing with the Stars among others. In his spare time, Ben loves to watch and play sports. Being from Pittsburgh, he’s a big Steelers, Pirates and Penguins fan. Ben is an avid golfer and loves to hit the course any time he can. He is very active on social media, so feel free to tweet him (@BeBo_Here) or get in touch with him on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/BenBobickTV). For story ideas or a news tip you can also get in touch by e-mailing him at ben.bobick@snntv.com.