COLORADO SPRINGS – It was another shake–up at the top of the College Football Playoff rankings after the number 1 and 2 teams went down this past weekend.

The Clemson Tigers ended last season atop the college football world and they are back there again.

They are followed by Auburn, then Oklahoma and Wisconsin.

Alabama is 5th, then you have Georgia, Miami, and Ohio State at 6, 7, and 8.

If the season ended today, Clemson would play Wisconsin and Auburn would play Oklahoma.

But plenty of conference championship games this Saturday stand in the way before any of these teams can get comfortable in their new position in the poll.

Full list of the top 25 teams below.