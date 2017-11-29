MANATEE- The Lake Manatee Dam is undergoing repairs estimated to cost $17 million dollars.

More than 30 million gallons of water, a day flowing from the taps of Manatee County and surrounding areas.

Manatee County Water Treatment Plant Superintendent, Katie Gilmore says inspections revealed internal erosion and the need for reinforcing the dam structure.

“There was some additional seepage in the core area and also in the reproach lab on the lake side that also needs to be repaired,” said Gilmore.

The Lake Manatee Dam had emergency repairs in 2014 but it still leaks and repairs are critical.“2/3 of the drinking water this plant produces comes from this lake and surface water is considered an alternative water source in Florida. “If there is seepage through the dam, the whole structure technically could collapse we don’t expect that in which case the lake will no longer be in service.”

In order to continue repairs, a cofferdam will be built.

“And it will essentially de -water this whole approach area, that opens up the door for a lot better techniques to create a more effective cut off wall.”

The 17 million dollar project is expected to begin in April and estimated to be completed in 2019.

“We have to maintain it and we have to spend the money to maintain it and to do those repairs this will provide hopefully an additional 50 years plus from the citizens of Manatee and Sarasota County,” said Gilmore.