SARASOTA- Gregg Allman, the music legend and longtime Sarasota area resident who died in May, received two nominations Tuesday.

Issued in September, Allman’s “Southern Blood” was nominated in the Best Americana Album category. Allman was also nominated in the Best American Roots Song category for “My Only True Friend,” the lead track on “Southern Blood.”

The Herald Tribune says the album is a collection of mostly cover songs but Allman lends his voice to songs written and made famous by the likes of Bob Dylan and Willie Dixon to name a few. Allman’s 2011 solo release “Low Country Blues” received a Grammy nomination for Best Blues Album and as a member of the Allman Brothers Band he received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2012.

The 60th annual Grammy Awards will be broadcast January 28th.