PUNTA GORDA- Lee Coel, the former Punta Gorda Police officer charged with first degree manslaughter in the shooting death of retired librarian Mary Knowlton is trying once again to get the Police pension fund after being denied earlier this year.

Court documents show, he’s claiming permanent disability with PTSD from the shooting.

He filed a petition with the circuit court on November 21st to have them review the final order of the board, which unanimously denied his application for disability retirement which is comprised by city, state, police city, and investment money.

The boards’ attorney, Scott Christiansen says, Coels’ case is pretty clear.

“His employment was terminated by the department for non-medical reasons, he lost his eligibility for disability pension,” says Christiansen.

The circuit court will decide what the next steps are and the board will have 90 days to reply.