SARASOTA- In 2016, 841 people died as a result of drunk driving. Hitting home for some Suncoast residents.

“Having to tell your child that their sibling is never coming home…that should never be in as dad’s job description,” said Doug Marler.

Drunk driving is the number one cause of death on our roadways and still nearly 29 are reported every single day. Suncoast residents Barbara Shula and Kim and Dough Marler are using their voices to prevent this from happening to you and your family.

20-year-old, Ally Marler was killed by a drunk driver last year…taken away from her loved ones without warning.

“The bike that she and Zack and she were on had gotten hit from behind by a car,” said Kim Marler.

Killed by a driver 2.5 times over the legal limit.

“We weren’t ready for it. It’s not anything that you would expect,” Kim said.

Leaving Ally’s 2.5 year-old daughter, Leigha, to grow up without her mom.

“The unconditional love of your mom who you can just tell your mom anything and she’s always going to love you and she’s not going to .judge you and now Leigha doesn’t have that,” Kim said.

Barbara Shulla experienced a drunk driving tragedy firsthand in 2011.

“My husband and I were finishing up a paper route and we were hit by a drunk driver going 110 miles per hour head-on. I don’t remember the accident. But from what I hear, my husband was killed instantly and the other driver did die,” Shulla said.

Placing Barbara in a coma for two weeks, “I broke my neck, broke both legs broke my pelvis, broke the sternum, broke a rib, punctured a lung,” she said.

Grateful to survive, but heartbroken to lose her husband, Curtis.

Shulla said, “I really didn’t know what to do. I didn’t want to live. I said ‘why am I still here and he’s gone’.”

Facing a long road to recovery, she was introduced to M.A.D.D. (Mothers Against Drunk Driving), a nationwide group, dedicated to strengthening driving laws, connecting Barbara to the Marlers.

“It’s the only business out there that’s business goal is to actually go out of business,” Doug Marler said.

Now these families are dedicated to spreading a powerful message.

“To people who are thinking about drinking and driving. Just don’t do it. It’s not worth it. It’s not only putting your life in danger, but you’re putting the lives of other people in danger too,” Shulla said.

For more information on their stories: www.DrinkingAndDrivingKillsLovedOnes.com