SARASOTA – Nothing says holiday spirit and giving back quite like Giving Tuesday.

“It’s that day that’s been designated for all of us who have been blessed in our lives to give back to those who are less fortunate,” President & CEO of ALSAC, Richard Shadyac, Jr., said.

What better way to do that than with ugly holiday sweaters?

“It’s a wonderful opportunity to support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and participate in our ‘Ugly Sweater For Better’ campaign that’s being put on by our amazing partners at Kmart,” Shadyac said.

Kmart Corp. Chief Marketing Officer Kelly Cook says it’s the most fun you can possibly have while donating to St. Jude.

“Three easy steps: Post, challenge and tag. That’s it,” Cook said. “So the first thing you do is you find the ugliest, craziest, wackiest, out-of-there crazy sweater that you have.”

Post a picture of it on social media. Step two: Challenging your friends to do the same.

“Because we want this to go viral because we want to keep those donations coming in for St. Jude’s,” Cook said.

Don’t forget the tag!

“@Kmart, @Stjude, and you include the hashtag #uglysweaterforbetter,” Cook said.

For every post they see, Kmart will donate $1 to St. Jude to help patients like Courtney take on the financial burden of healthcare.

“I’m so very lucky to have been here since I was born and to receive such amazing treatment that is only able to be done because of amazing supporters,” Courtney said.

No family will ever receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food.

“All we want moms and dads to worry about is helping their children survive cancer and diseases of the blood,” Shadyac said.

The power of social media is making that mission a little easier.

Post your pictures to Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook!