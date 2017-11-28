SARASOTA- During today’s Sarasota County Commission meeting Suncoast Aquatic Nature Center presented a review of the world rowing championships and its economic impact.

The world rowing championships generated a little over 22 million dollars in revenue, compared to the 40 million tax dollars spent on the rowing park.

In October, Florida House Speaker, Richard Corcoran sent a letter to both the county and aquatics center requesting more accountability on where the 15 million dollars in taxpayer’s money went for improvements.

Aquatics Center President and CEO, Stephen Rodriguez says dredging, underground cables, and landscaping, all costs a pretty penny.

The complete financial report Rodriguez says, will be completed by February and submitted to the county.

He also said, he submitted the requested documents to Corcoran and hasn’t heard back from him yet.

