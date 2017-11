SARASOTA – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is adding a team to fight homelessness, but it comes with a hefty price tag.

The Herald Tribune reports, the new team will cost an estimated $600,000.

The money will pay for two deputies, two mental health professionals, one sergeant, and other equipment.

The new unit will be trained to interact with the homeless and enforce a rule against lodging outdoors, which will take effect in March.