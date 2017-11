The Sarasota County School Board elects a new chair.

Bridget Ziegler was elected by a unanimous 5-0 vote to serve one year as chairwoman she succeeds Caroline Zucker.

Ziegler was first appointed to the Sarasota county school board by Governor Scott to fill a vacancy in June 2014 before she was elected to a four-year term five months later.

Jane Goodwin was elected to serve as vice chair.