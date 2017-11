MANATEE – The Premier Sports Campus in Lakewood Ranch may soon become a recreation asset for Manatee County.

The Herald Tribune reports, on Tuesday the Manatee County Commission discussed buying the complex on State Road 70 for 5.2 million dollars.

But the market value is about 21 million dollars.

So county officials say they would instead build a facility for $5.2 million.

The County Commission is expected to vote on the purchase agreement on December 7th.