MANATEE – The Florida Department of Health in Manatee County will begin collecting data on the Bayshore High School cancer investigation on December first.

The Department of Health is asking anyone who attended the old Bayshore High School, or had a family member who attended and had cancer to contact health officials.

The DOH will compile that information and pass it along to the Florida Cancer Data system at the University of Miami.

There, it will be analyzed to determine if the number of Bayshore students and staff who have cancer qualifies it as a “cancer cluster.”

The collection ends February 28th