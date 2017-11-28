MANATEE COUNTY – The old and the new as Southeast took on Booker Monday night.

The legend John Harder facing new Booker head coach, Shantia Grace.

Booker jumped to a 12–1 lead, then 20–7, but Perryauna Youmans finds Amoni Waiters underneath for 2 of Waiters’ 13 points.

But Booker holds their 8 point lead as Jaela Dennis dishes down low to Cashanti Bradley.

Then Omari Davis buries a 3 after the ‘Noles closed the gap.

But Youmans answers for Southeast with 3 of her 13 points and the Seminoles finished the game on an 18–3 run to win 42–30.

