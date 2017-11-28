UPDATE:

Tampa police have made an arrest in the four recent murders in Seminole Heights.

Howell Donaldson was arrested after police received a tip from a Ybor City McDonald’s Tuesday afternoon.

Police took Donaldson in for questioning after a gun was recovered from the scene.

Donaldson is accused in the murders of Benjamin Mitchell, Monica Hoffa, Anthony Naiboa and Ronald Felton.

He has been charged with four counts of first degree murder.

It has been 51 days since the first murder in the neighborhood.

TAMPA – Developing now the Tampa Police Chief is optimistic that a tip police received in Ybor City is connected to the Seminole Heights Murders.

Police are on scene at an Ybor City McDonald’s at 13th East Avenue.

A gun was recovered at the restaurant and detectives are interviewing a person about what they know about the gun. Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan said in a news conference that he is “optimistic” the incident is connected to the recent murders in Seminole Heights.

4 people have been murdered in the Tampa neighborhood of Seminole heights since October 9th.

Stay with us for this developing story