MANATEE COUNTY- Friends of Manatee County Animal Services want to help dogs living in the shelter to start the New Year with a new renovation.

Tommy is usually all white, but after playing with Pickles in the yard for a few minutes he’s covered in spots of dirt.

“The Field of Dreams is a turf campaign, an artificial turf campaign,” Kassandra Zess-Pagel said. “And we’re trying to raise $40,000 for the right here.”

To cover play areas of dirt with turf designed for pet facilities.

“They love to run and play in it,” Zess Pagel said. “The artificial turf actually feels like real grass, so they can roam and they can just turn around.”

Play helps the dogs relieve the stress of living in a shelter, and turf is a healthier more sanitary option for the dogs.

“If dogs have allergies,” Zess- Pagel said. “Or skin allergies they can’t go out into the years, and they like to play, with the artificial turf, they actually can play in the yards and they don’t have any skin or sensitivity issues also.”

Turf is also more welcoming for visitors, and helps the dogs get adopted faster.

“For meet and greets when they come out,” Zess-Pagel said. “You know they can play in the yards, we just want to make sure when they are here temporarily that they have a good time, and they’re happy, and healthy and find their forever home.”

So if you help build it, you can help tommy and pickles find a home.

They are hoping to reach their forty thousand dollar goal by the end of the year, you can donate directly to the fund online here: https://www.fomcas.org/donate/turf