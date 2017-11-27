SARASOTA COUNTY – The Venice High Indians are our lone Suncoast team left in the playoffs after winning their second straight regional championship Friday night.

Business as usual for the tribe in their 48–17 shellacking of Tampa Bay Tech Friday at Powell–Davis Stadium.

Next up is the state semifinals and a rematch with defending state champion St. Thomas Aquinas.

The Raiders ended the Indians season last year in the state semis, handing Venice their only loss of the 2016 season, a 46–8, lack of a better term, humbling experience.

The Indians are ready for them this year though. Getting to play them at home with a trip to Orlando and the state title game on the line.

That game is Friday at 7:30 and we’ll be providing coverage of the Indians throughout the week so stick with SNN as we get you ready for the big game.