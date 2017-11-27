SARASOTA-Sarasota Police Chief Bernadette DiPino, was sitting side by side pastor Kelvin Lumpkin in a Facebook video on November 22nd talking about pastoral privilege.

In September a witness came forward to the pastor about 31-year-old Travis Combs murder.

Lucille Tillery grandmother of the missing teen, 14-year-old Jabez Spann says, Lumpkin’s secrecy could cost people’s lives.

“I believe in god but we are talking about a 14 year old child, the murderers are still out in the street and you know something,” says Tillery.

Attorney and Sarasota Mayor Shelli Freeland Eddie’s letter stating, the privilege the pastor is using to keep his source secret, means no agency may force her client to speak with authorities.

“He came to me with information about another case not related to Jabez Spann,” Chief DiPino said in the Facebook post.

But, the smoking gun these two cases might be related is the testimony of 55-year-old Reginald Lee Parker who is now charged with accessory after the fact for the murder of Combs. Documents show, Parker revealing, he saw Spann at the scene of combs murder yelling “oh my god, y’all shot him”

“If we find out what happened to Travis we can find out what happened to Jabez,” Tillery says.

The grieving grandmother says, the Florida statue granting pastor privilege needs to be changed if it involves a minor.

Krystel Knowles
