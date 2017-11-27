MANATEE COUNTY- For years, Bayshore High Alumni and their family members have expressed concerns over the number of alumni and former faculty members that developed cancer. The Florida Department of Health is now working on a study to determine if there is a cancer cluster in the area.

Multiple environmental studies, including soil and groundwater tests found no cancer causing agents at Bayshore High School.

Now the Florida Department of Health is looking at medical data.

“We emphasize that we empathize with those who have health concerns about the student’s faculty and staff of Bayshore High School.”

They are asking those who worked and went to school there and later developed cancer to provide them with information.

“A brief medical history of themselves or the person who was diagnosed with the cancer,” Bencie said. “Specifically what type of cancer, approximate date of diagnosis, and name of hospital or doctor who diagnosed them.”

The information will be studied by the University of Miami and the Florida Cancer Data System with results expected in Fall of 2018.

“We need to determine if there’s a cancer cluster,” Bencie said. “And if it was caused by going to Bayshore High School, so we encourage everyone to participate in this study, the more information we have the more valid it’s going to be.”

Manatee County School District says they will be spreading the word through social media, and concerned groups that have been raising awareness.

“We will ensure that they have the information as well,” Dr. Greene said. “So, that they can share it with other family members, other people that may no longer live in the state of Florida yet they attended Bayshore High.”

Cheryl Jozsa’s sister runs the Bayshore High Concerned Alumni Facebook Page and her sister died of Leukemia, she’s concerned about the main outreach being through social media.

“Cause I feel like the burden is on us,” “And we’re already the victims, so I feel like we are bearing the brunt of the responsibility of contacting people, when we already contacted a lot.”

The Department of Health will be collecting data until the end of February, but if they are still getting responses they may extend that date.

You can find information on how to participate by visiting the Health Department’s website.