GAINESVILLE – Dan Mullen is officially coming back to Florida, this time as the head ball coach.

Mullen has been the head coach at Mississippi State since 2009 but previously spent four years from 2005–08 as Florida’s offensive coordinator and won two national championships while guiding Tim Tebow to the top of the school record books.

In Mullen’s nine years in Starkville, he went 69–46 that included a 33–39 mark in SEC play. He is second on the school’s all–time coaching win list behind Jackie Sherrill.

Mullen is best known for developing quarterbacks. He played a substantial role in the college careers of Alex Smith at Utah, Tebow, Dak Prescott and current Mississippi State starter Nick Fitzgerald.

With Mullen back in Gainesville the Gators are looking to restore the magic they had when he last paraded the sidelines in the blue and orange.