SARASOTA – The intersection of Orange Ave. and Ringling Blvd. will be closed for roundabout construction starting Tues., Nov. 28.

It’s all part of a movement for safer, more efficient Sarasota roads.

The first phase of construction is a U-turn at that intersection.

“Once that U-turn is provided, that intersection will be closed for several months,” City of Sarasota City Engineer Alex DavisShaw said.

The new roundabout, coming in May 2018, is one of many in Sarasota.

“For those folks who have been here for the last several years, they’ll remember the construction we did at Main and Orange or at Five Points, which is one of the first roundabouts we did downtown,” DavisShaw said.

The one-lane roundabouts you see in Sarasota improve traffic flow and increase safety – for both drivers and pedestrians.

“Usually at a signalized intersection, when you’re giving pedestrians more time, you’re taking time away from the vehicles, so it’s very difficult to have a safe crossing for the pedestrians and still move a large number of vehicles through there,” DavisShaw said.

Roundabouts alleviate that problem, as long as you know how they work.

“So the most important thing is you need to yield when you’re entering the roundabout to the traffic inside the roundabout,” DavisShaw said, “and you need to yield to pedestrians crossing.”

For those wondering, “Why during season?”: There’s a reason.

“What we try to do is have our large construction projects over the summertime, but one of the challenges we had in this project is we are getting a federal grant for that project,” DavisShaw said.

The project needed approval on city, state and federal levels, which takes time.

To receive the $881,000 grant, construction needed to start before next year.

DavisShaw says it’s all worth it to eliminate the stoplights and get you to your destination a little faster.

“It’s just a few seconds, and it’ll be your turn. So just have a little patience. Keep your eyes out for pedestrians,” she said.

Detours will be available via State St., Lemon Ave., and Pineapple Ave.

Nearby businesses will remain open during the construction.