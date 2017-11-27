SARASOTA- Alix Redmonde, Director of Media Relations for the Community AIDS Network (CAN), joined us ON SNN Monday evening to talk about the upcoming AIDS Walk.

From the Community AIDS Network:

More than 1000-participants are anticipated to attend this 11th annual walk to raise awareness and funds for HIV & AIDS.

The walk takes place on Saturday, December 2nd, 2017 & starts at beautiful J.D. Hamel Park in Downtown Sarasota. Walkers travel over the Ringling Bridge and back.

At the end of the Walk, there will be shared testimonials, FREE food and raffling off prizes.

This year AIDS Walk celebrates the many who have fought, and continue to fight the spread of HIV.

CAN will be providing Rapid HIV tests and education.

Be a part of our community of school teams, local businesses, families (friendly dogs welcome) and much more.