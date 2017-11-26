VENICE – The City of Venice hosted the 42nd Annual Venice Holiday Parade Saturday, November 25.

Thousands of spectators lined the parade route early to find and secure their perfect spot to enjoy the festivities. We spoke with a few of the spectators who all seem to agree, this is the perfect way to head into the holiday season.

“Beautiful Venice… awesome town… the Christmas parade is phenomenal!”

“It helps people get into the holiday spirit.”

“We love the community support. It’s a great event. It’s one of the funnest parades and we’re in a lot of great parades. We love being here.”

“I graduated in ’78 from Venice High. It’s a tradition my friends and my family have all done for over 30 years.”

“It’s spectacular. There aren’t very many parades like this in the whole country. It’s awesome for a small town. You don’t see that very often.”

A few of the sights and sounds of the Venice Holiday Parade! Jennifer Kveglis SNN was there last night and will be in studio with Hallie Peilet today at 1 to share her experience with the holiday event. Posted by SNN, The Suncoast News Network on Sunday, November 26, 2017

“Venice is a wonderful place and anybody who wants to should come next year. It’s fantastic.”

“I just wish everybody Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!”