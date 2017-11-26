SARASOTA – This time last year, the “Rita” was just starting construction.

Now, owners Richard Reep and Kim Mathis welcome us into their tiny house with big smiles.

“We’re very happy to share with you the finished product, since you had seen it in construction and wondered if the two-by-four’s would ever be done,” Reep said.

Not only is it finished, but every space in the Rita has several uses.

“This could be the living room, kitchen, sleeping room, dining room, playroom, whatever else you can think of,” Reep said.

As an architect, Reep knew using natural light would make the tiny house seem not so tiny.

“So the use of windows and how they’re placed helps fill the space with light,” Reep said. “It’s not much bigger than a hotel room, but it doesn’t feel small.”

He said they borrowed an idea from RV’s, where you actually walk through the bathroom to get to the bedroom.

“The bathroom has two sinks because we have space for a lot of people to sleep here,” Reep said. “We put the shower across the hall so now somebody can take a shower when somebody else is brushing their teeth.”

Of course, we can’t forget about the master bedroom.

“Finally the space that is more or less a single use is the bedroom in the back here,” Reep said.

The Rita has additional sleeping space above the kitchen, and in loft space above the bathrooms, which you can access with a ladder.

“Basically just hook it up, and climb on and off you go!” Reep said.