SARASOTA – An SNN viewer witnesses a minor collision on Saint Armand’s Circle, leading to a physical altercation.

It happened Saturday, November 25, just before 9:00 PM. A witness says he heard a loud crash and noticed two drivers leaving their cars, yelling and blaming each other for the incident.

Several bystanders tried to restrain the drivers until it intensified.

“The crowd that gathered around there to witness this embarrassing altercation between two drivers with a pretty minor accident, yes each car had a little damage, but to fist fight in the streets on Saint Armand’s Circle, we don’t like that here,” said Eric Martin, a witness to the incident.

Martin says both drivers then went their separate ways, without getting law enforcement involved.

With more congestion on the road ways this time of year, it is important for drivers and pedestrians to be patient, and avoid altercations like this one.