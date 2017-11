BRADENTON – A Lakewood Ranch motorcyclist is killed in a crash Saturday, November 25.

The Florida Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred at 10:15 P.M. at State Road 70 and Lena Road.

Twenty-one-year-old motorcyclist Luke Plasencia attempted a lane change when he collided with a minivan. A second car then collided into the motorcycle.

Plasencia was declared deceased on scene.

Four occupants of the minivan, including a 12-year-old, suffered minor injuries.