SARASOTA – Millions of Americans are on their way back home. Long lines and crowds are reported in airports across the country but that’s not exactly the case in Sarasota.

It was a busy, yet not overly-crowded Sunday afternoon at the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport. Passengers filing in and out… returning home after their Thanksgiving holiday.

“It’s definitely busier a little bit more this time of year especially with thanksgiving and the Christmas holidays coming up and plus you have a lot of the snowbirds that are down here now, which obviously increases the population and increases the airport runs,” said Uber driver, Jim Chatwin.

If you’re still planning a trip to the airport, we have some good news. The busiest hours for travel on the Sunday after Thanksgiving were between 1 P.M. and 4 P.M.