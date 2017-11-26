VENICE – The City of Venice hosted the 42nd Annual Venice Holiday Parade Saturday, November 25.

Over 3,000 participants representing approximately 120 local companies, schools, churches, social organizations and music groups join together to make this community family event fun for all ages.

Thousands of spectators lined the parade route early to find and secure their perfect spot to enjoy the festivities.

Local businesses show off their floats, welcoming the holiday season at the Venice Holiday Parade. We'll have coverage at 1 @SNNTV pic.twitter.com/WJ4R120xWP — Jennifer Kveglis (@JkveglisSNN) November 26, 2017

The Parade began on the south side of West Venice Avenue at Park Boulevard, heading east and crossing Harbor Drive to the North side of Venice Avenue. The route then continued to Nokomis Street to Turin, ending at the Community Center.

A few of the sights and sounds of the #VeniceHolidayParade! @JkveglisSNN was there last night and will be in studio with @HalliePeiletSNN at 1 to share her experience with the holiday event. pic.twitter.com/gWUuwydrsc — SNN (@SNNTV) November 26, 2017

Pre-parade entertainment began at 5 P.M. when the parade began at 7 P.M.