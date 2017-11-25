VENICE – A mother finds her two-year-old unresponsive, face down in her swimming pool Saturday, November 25.

The Sarasota County Fire Department says it happened in the 500 block of Bahama Road in Venice at around 9:30 A.M.

The mother’s boyfriend tells us the mother was in the shower at the time. The child went out an unlocked back door. The mother found the two-year-old in the pool, blue in the face, and tried to resuscitate him.

Neighbors tell us they could hear her screams.

The mother’s boyfriend went on to tell us the child is in stable condition.