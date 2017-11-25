SARASOTA – A Suncoast teenager diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder forces her to take dozens of medications adding up to $8,000 a month.

Seventeen-year-old Stephanie Diehl suffers from Ehlers Danlos Syndrome, a genetic condition affecting her skin, bones and organs.

“It attacks everything in my body that’s connective tissue mostly my life has been in hospitals.”

Seven weeks ago Diehl got Bailey, a service dog, which alerts her of Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome, also known as POTS. Putting her at high risk for passing out, Bailey sits on her allowing time for her body to regulate itself.

“My blood pressure bottoms out and my heart rate sky rockets and gets really high and it makes all the blood pulls to my legs.”

Diehl says she was infuriated shopping at the grocery store when a woman insisted on petting her service dog.

“I said ma’am I’m sorry you can’t pet her and she was like why does she bite and I said no well she’s a service dog, and service dogs are not supposed to be petted, talked to or even looked at.”

Diehl says the woman accused her of faking a service dog, not realizing the severity of her condition.

“If you go to the store and you see a service dog, their working, they are helping that person stay alive essentially.”

And the distraction could mean the difference between life and death, Diehl’s mom Tammy Hoppa says the worrying never ends.

“Every morning when I go into her room and she’s awake is a miracle to me”

Wanting others to others to understand bailey is her lifeline.

“Because with this disorder, her organs could rupture she could have a brain aneurysm with no warning she has seizure activity.”

Persevering through life with Bailey by her side god gives his hardest battles to his strongest warriors.