SARASOTA COUNTY – Suncoast residents know we like to eat and shop local. That’s why Small Business Saturday is a day set aside for cities like Sarasota, Venice and Bradenton to take a step back from giant retailers and food chains and enjoy the sights and sounds of local businesses.

Small Business Saturday began in 2010 to help bring more holiday shopping to small businesses. Within two years, the entire country was participating.

Last year, Small Business Saturday generated around $15.4 billion across the country sith 112 million shoppers participating.