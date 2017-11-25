VENICE – The 42nd Annual Venice Holiday Parade kicks off at 7 P.M. in downtown Venice.

The parade begins with the arrival of the Honor Guard and the singing of the National Anthem.

Venice Avenue will be closed to street traffic beginning at 3 P.M.

Additional parking will be at the Venice High School.

Chairs may be set up along the route throughout the day. No bleachers, couches, rope, stakes, tarps, or mats. These items will be removed by Venice Public Works.

The parade begins on the south side of West Venice Avenue and ends at the Community Center.

SNN is not broadcasting the Venice Holiday Parade live this year. We will be live at the 32nd Annual Sarasota Holiday Boat Parade of Lights on December 9.