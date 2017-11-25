SARASOTA – The U.S. Navy released the names of three sailors lost after the crash of a plane this week in the Philippine Sea today.

Lieutenant Steven Combs, from Sarasota, is presumed dead.

The Navy also reported the names of Bryan Grosso, an Airman Apprentice and Florida native along with Louisiana native, Airman Matthew Chialastri.

The three were among 11 on board the C2A Greyhound when it went down Wednesday, November 15, southeast of Okinawa Japan. It was headed for the U.S.S. Ronald Reagan.

The other eight people on the plane were recovered alive.

U.S. and Japanese officials launched a two-day search of the crash area, covering almost one thousand square nautical miles.