SARASOTA – Events at Nathan Benderson Park this year leave the Suncoast with more than memories. It’s also making an economic footprint.

According to The Suncoast Aquatic Nature Center Associates, this Fiscal year, the park brought in more than $50 million.

Suncoast residents are hoping SANCA will add more recreational activities with the profits.

“Additional park facilities, rental facilities, paddle board rental, put in some disk golf baskets and let people play Frisbee golf out here. Education is always a hot button issue for me. I’d love to see more money for education,” said John Nicholas.

The World Rowing Championships this past September brought in approximately $22 million, much more than the $18.6 million previously reported.