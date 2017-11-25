VENICE – The first Solutionary Health Festival kicked off Saturday, November 25, at the Oscar Scherer State Park.

Vendors and attendees as far north as Jacksonville and as far south as Miami come together to spread the message of health with food trucks, guest speakers and live music.

The event is hosted by Solutionary Events, a non-profit dedicated to creating a healthier, more compassionate world.

“We’ve kind of learned that people have become a very problematic species, causing a lot of harm to people, animals, and the environment so instead of being part of the world’s problems, we want to be a part of the world’s solutions and so we call ourselves solutionaries,” said Kevin Layton, event coordinator.

Animal rescue organizations, eco-friendly clothing outlets, and health markets stationed booths at the festival.