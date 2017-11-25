PORT CHARLOTTE – A Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputy is involved in a patrol car crash in Port Charlotte Saturday, November 25.
The Sheriff’s Office reports it happened at around 12:30 P.M. at Willmington Boulevard and Laffite Plaza.
Englewood Fire is on scene 🚒🚑#Tweetalong pic.twitter.com/FEUR4B4x7S
— Charlotte Sheriff (@CCSOFLSheriff) November 25, 2017
Englewood Fire and EMS responded to the scene.
Both drivers in the crash have been transported to the hospital. Both are expected to be okay.
Still on scene – #seatbelts saved lives in this crash! RT if you always buckle up. #Tweetalong pic.twitter.com/7z1Kkof0E6
— Charlotte Sheriff (@CCSOFLSheriff) November 25, 2017