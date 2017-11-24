VENICE- “Doing whatever we can to make them feel special,” Drue Streich, Senior at Venice High.

These tough guys have soft hearts. The Venice High School football team helps the Salvation Army.

As many across the Suncoast enjoy Thanksgiving in the comfort of their own homes, some are struggling, with nowhere to go.

More than 150 volunteers are coming together at the Salvation Army in Venice to serve a warm and delicious meal for the homeless and those who just need the company this Thanksgiving.

Preparation for the meal began midnight Wednesday for a Thursday afternoon meal.

Hundreds filed in to enjoy their holiday with complete strangers. After losing his wife last year, Jimmy Lee Parks is grateful to be welcomed like family.

“I’ve been coming here for the past twenty years. and it’s a very nice, respectful place,” Parks said.

More 60 football players making house deliveries, “We come here, give back to the community that ends up giving us so much throughout the season and through the year so it’s great that we’re able to deliver food to people that can’t get out,” Streich said.

Even sharing thanks to the Venice Police Department.

“It’s a great way for our kids to understand that you need to be grateful for the things you have and be thankful for what they have at home. not everyone has that opportunity,” said John Peacock, Head Football Coach.

A warm meal, leaving a warm feeling.