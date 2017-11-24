SARASOTA COUNTY – Jabez Spann, the Sarasota teen who has been missing since Labor Day, may have witnessed an unsolved murder according to documents obtained by the Herald-Tribune.

Fourteen-year-old Spann disappeared a week after a police report says he witnessed the murder of 31-year-old Travis Combs on 23rd Street in Sarasota.

Spann went missing on September 4th after attending a vigil for Combs, and has been the subject of a nationwide missing child alert for months.

An arrest report related to a man named Reginald Parker indicated Spann was a witness to that crime, according to the Herald-Tribune. Parker claimed he witnessed the killing of Combs but later recanted.

A $25,000 reward has been offered for information in Spann’s disappearance, which rocked the Newtown community.