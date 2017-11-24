SARASOTA – The Fruitville Road Target, just before its 6 A.M. open, had no shortage of door-busting deals. Rather, it had a shortage of the door-busters themselves.

Around 8:30 A.M., the UTC Super Target was abuzz with shoppers.

“We’ve gone every year, so it’s just been a tradition,” Shopper Lorena Fernandez said.

First-timer Karlie Knight could barely even sleep in anticipation of the deals.

“I was really excited last night. I kept wanting to wake up,” Knight said.

Fernandez is adjusting her tradition this year.

“We get up sometimes a little earlier than this, but today this is our first store, so we’re kind of just getting started to see what all the sales are about,” Fernandez said.

Sales on traditional electronics like cameras and TV’s, along with items for younger shoppers.

“I want one of those big Hatchimals,” Shopper Hannah Bryan said.

“I saw some cool stickers I like,” Knight said.

Oddly enough, SNN arrived too early on Friday, but too late in the week.

“It seems like now, it’s just being pushed back even more like to Wednesday and to Thursday,” Fernandez said. “But I like the idea of having it on Friday just because that’s how it’s always been.”

Bryan also enjoys the traditional aspect of the shopping.

“My mom came and got me right as the day was starting, so I barely had any time to sleep,” Bryan said.

Regardless of timing, people shopped till they dropped.

“We’re gonna go as much as we can,” Fernandez said. “We’ll see, maybe all day, I don’t know.”