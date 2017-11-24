SARASOTA COUNTY – According to the Florida Highway Patrol report, four people are injured and one person is dead after a crash on I–75.

It was a case of the domino effect; at around 8:13 Thursday evening, a Chevy Aveo and a Volkswagon Jetta were travelling northbound on I-75 near mile marker 199.

“We had traffic in the northbound lane that had been involved in a minor crash,” said State Trooper, Kenn Watson.

The driver of the Aveo slowed down approaching the crash, but according to the Florida Highway Patrol report, the driver of the Jetta failed to stop, crashing into the Aveo.

“We had a fire that engulfed one of the vehicles and unfortunately we did have a fatality on scene,” Watson said.

Four others treated with minor injuries.

Watson says with the holiday season approaching, congestion on the roadways is to be expected.

“We have so many more people sharing the same space that you want to make sure you have good situational awareness and that you’re paying attention to your surroundings,” he said.

It’s the driver’s responsibility to make their passenger’s safety a priority to avoid another incident similar to this one.

“When you are on scene, and you see that a crash has occurred, and you see those emergency vehicles, do your best to move over. You want to make sure that you’re giving your policemen and your firemen and even your road rangers that safety zone”

It is unknown at this time if alcohol was involved in the incident. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Florida Highway Patrol with the investigation.