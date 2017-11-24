SARASOTA COUNTY – In this week’s edition of “Feel Good Friday,” SNN’s Grant Boxleitner spent time at Children’s World.

The independent retailer sells toys and other items and is among dozens of businesses on the Suncoast participating in Small Business Saturday on Nov. 25.

The store at 4525 Bee Ridge Road is also collecting donations for the Toys For Tots drive.

Tim Holliday, a co-owner of Children’s World, demonstrates some of the new toys and talks about the event.

