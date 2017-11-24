SARASOTA – With Thanksgiving dishes cleaned off, families are decorating for Christmas, starting with finding the perfect Christmas tree.

“We had to focus on the height of the tree because we have 8 ft. ceilings,” Julie Blount said. “But we found a nice tree and it smells good and I think the needles will stay on the tree for a little while.”

“Usually a Fir,” Kenny Henson said. “That’s not dead, and we’ve got a big entry foyer so the size is important, and finding one that’s all the right shape without big holes.”

According to a GWD Forestry Report, a Christmas Tree Shortage could make finding the perfect tree tougher, but at Sarasota’s South Pole Trees they are seeing their usual selection.

“But I’ve been at it a long time,” Al Cone said. “So my people that grow my trees take care of me, but there is a shortage, its more supply and demand I think.”

Owner Al Cone says the demand is raising prices on some trees.

“I believe there is higher prices,” Cone said. “Some of my suppliers did go up, some stayed the same, certain trees like Frazer’s you’re going to see an increase.”

Cone says the average price for a tree this year is about $80 dollars, but you can find trees for as low as $40 and table top trees for $25.

“It’s not far out of line,” Henson said. “I don’t remember exactly, but I don’t see a big difference.”

“Get to the right lot that has variety,” Cone said. “We’re maintaining a good price range on our lot.”

The earlier you get to the lots, the better price selection there will be.