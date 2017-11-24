SARASOTA- Every morning, students from Fruitville Elementary line up to get on bus 1201.

And every morning, Kristen Williams says, she’s worried for her 5-year-old Keenan will get hurt again while riding the bus.

“A week after school started he was throwing his head back a lot, and his sister told me the school bus driver she was breaking to punish the kids because they were being rowdy,” explains Williams.

After receiving a couple of complaints and SNN reaching out, Chief Operating Officer of the School Board, Scott Lempe looked at the bus driver records and says in her six years working for the school, her record is clean.

“We did switch her bus out and gave a few people new buses,” says Lempe.

The new bus that picks up the students at Central Ave. comes equipped with two cameras.

The school says, they are in need of bus drivers, they are short by 20 to 25 drivers right now.

Krystel Knowles
Krystel Knowles
http://www.snntv.com
