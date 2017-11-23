VENICE- The Federal Trade Commission has cracked down on three Venice companies and their owners for selling dietary supplements that promised to treat everything from common colds to AIDS.

The companies and owners Anna and Robert McLean settled FTC false advertising charges filed in federal court this week.

According to the Herald Tribune the McLeans and their companies NextGen Nutritionals, Strictly Health and Cyber Business Technology made “false or unsubstantiated” claims in the marketing for five dietary supplements on websites they owned to sell the products, the FTC said.

A court order bars the couple from making further deceptions and using fake testimonials or certification seals in their marketing.

In the settlement, the owners and the companies neither admitted to nor denied the allegations, but they agreed not to contest the validity of the court order imposing the sanctions.