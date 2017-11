SARASOTA – Super Target got into the action for Thanksgiving Day openers.

A huge crowd was waiting as the retail giant opened its doors at 6 p.m. at the Mall at UTC.

Customers were shopping for deals on vacuum cleaners, Amazon echo products, and more.

Some of the people camped out in front of store for three hours.

Dan Sorine is visiting from New York.

He says the long line was making him second guess waiting in line. “I hope we get in within the hour, it’s wrapped around the block.”