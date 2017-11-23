SUNCOAST-A post from the Girls Scouts organization is causing a lot of mixed reviews ‘to hug or not to hug.’

The recent post addressing that topic has been shared more than 7 thousand times.

It reads in part: “telling your child that she owes someone a hug because she hasn’t seen this person in a while or because they gave her a gift, can set the stage for her questioning whether she owes another person any type of physical affection when they’ve bought her dinner or done something else seemingly nice for her later in life”.

Lisa Mioduszewski from the Girls Scouts still remembers an experience when she was a kid.

“I remember being forced to sit on Santa’s lap, and I was three years old and afraid of him,” Mioduszewski says.

To view the article go to http://www.girlscouts.org/en/raising-girls/happy-and-healthy/happy/what-is-consent.html#happy

