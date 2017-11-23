SARASOTA- With Thanksgiving comes Black Friday and we have the details on when you’ll see some stores opening today.

Best Buy, Kohl’s, Macy’s and Toys R US, opens at 5 today. If you take a little longer to digest, Beall’s, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Five Below, Michael’s, Sears, Target and Walmart will be happy to welcome you at 6 p.m. JCPenney is rushing ahead of its competitors, too, with a 2 p.m. opening, an hour earlier than last year.

The Herald Tribune says the biggest change to the Southwest Florida Black Friday weekend calendar is at Ellenton Premium Outlets who nixed their 28 hour shopping marathon to open today from 6 to 2 am, then reopen at 6 am friday.

DeSoto Square Mall and Westfield Siesta Key, will open at 8 a.m. Black Friday. Westfield’s Macy’s, however, will be open on Thanksgiving.

The Mall at University Town Center and Westfield Sarasota Square will be open from 6 p.m. until midnight on Thanksgiving, and then again at 8 a.m. the next morning.