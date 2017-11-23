SARASOTA – The head football coach at Sarasota High School has resigned.

Coach Bryan Ryals was there for 4 seasons and went 16–25 with the Sailors.

Sarasota hasn’t had a winning season since 2006 when they went 6–4.

Ryals will remain with the school as its First Step Outreach Coordinator, a provider of substance–abuse treatment.

A national search will begin for his replacement.

Coach Ryals thanked the school for the opportunity and expressed how proud he is of his team.

He has a desire to coach again, when though, remains to be seen.