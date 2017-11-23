BRADENTON- The Salvation Army in Bradenton is expecting record numbers of residents to come out to their annual Thanksgiving dinner.

Hundreds of people waited for a taste of thanksgiving at the Bradenton Salvation Army.

“We hope to feed 500 for today,” said Thomas Giglio,Food Service Manager.

This year, the thanksgiving feast was moved to an earlier time , hoping to attract more of the community.

“The salvation army provides a meal each day for those in need but also those who might be lonely might be a single person that needs some company,” said Major,George Patterson.

Many people are getting back on their feet after Hurricane Irma.

“We know things are tough , things are hard that’s what we’re here for to help them and that’s what we do, put a smile on their face and give them a nice hot meal,” said Giglio.

“It was very good and it was a blessing and we had nice thanksgiving and that don’t happen too often,” said Anthony Moore.

The community stepping in to help, donating the necessary items needed for a traditional thanksgiving meal. “We have 300 pounds of stuffing 225 pounds of green beans and 700 dinner rolls, 150 different kinds of pies,” said Giglio.

With a hot meal on thanksgiving day, many are thankful.

“Being alive, waking up this morning get up and thank God for letting us see another day,” said Moore .