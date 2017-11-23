MANATEE COUNTY- A Manatee County Sheriff’s Office detective resigns less than a day after being arrested for domestic violence.

A Manatee County Sheriff’s news release says at around 9:45 last night, deputies responded to a domestic situation at a residence in Palmetto.

After an investigation deputies arrested 45 year old Jeffrey Bliss for domestic battery against his wife.

At the time of the incident, bliss was a detective for the MCSO.

Bliss, who had been employed at the sheriff’s office for 16 years, resigned this morning.

This is the second Manatee County Sheriff’s Office employee this year to quit after being arrested.

In August, 39 year old Steven Raymond Buckel, who had been employed as a deputy, allegedly assaulted a teen girl at a beach in Venice. He quit the Sheriff’s Office 4 days later.